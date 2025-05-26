Hyderabad woman falls, dies while switching coaches on moving train

Hyderabad: A woman died after falling between the tracks at the Cherlapally railway station in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 25.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Shwetha, who was attempting to change coaches and in the process slipped between the platform and train, as it began to move. The woman was heading to her in-laws home along with her two children. According to government railway police (GRP) Secunderabad, Shwetha was married to M Venkatesh.

Shwetha and her two children were heading to Annakapalle in Andhra Pradesh for the summer vacation. Venkatesh helped Shwetha and the children board the Janmbhomi Express at the Lingampally station.

The passengers were supposed to board the D8 coach, but boarded D3 coach instead. Shwetha realised this mistake when passengers informed her that it was their seat. The woman, waited for the next stop to change the coach.

She got off at the Cheralapalli station and boarded her children in the D8 coach. Howerver, while trying to board the train Shwetha slipped, fell and died on the spot.