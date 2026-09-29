Hyderabad: Woman falls off scooter, run over by tractor

Hyderabad: A woman was run over by a tractor in Hyderabad’s Badangpet on Tuesday, September 29, after losing her balance while riding her scooty.

The victim, Yenugu Prasanna Lakshmi, is a resident of Nadargul. The accident was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which showed the woman losing control of the vehicle and falling onto the road. Before she could react, a tractor coming from the side crushed her to death.

A woman, Enugu Prasanna Lakshmi from Nadergul, was killed in a road accident in Badangpet under Meerpet police limits in Hyderabad.



The accident occurred on the road from Badangpet Municipal Office towards Rajiv Gruhakalpa. Prasanna Lakshmi was riding a scooter when she… pic.twitter.com/5P1x5veeLU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 29, 2026

The Meerpet police registered a case of death due to negligent driving under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation.

Siasat.com tried contacting the Meerpet police but did not get a response.