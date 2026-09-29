Hyderabad: Woman falls off scooter, run over by tractor

The victim, Yenugu Prasanna Lakshmi, is a resident of Nadargul.

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Woman in traditional purple attire and red headscarf at a cultural event in Hyderabad.
Yenugu Prasanna Lakshmi

Hyderabad: A woman was run over by a tractor in Hyderabad’s Badangpet on Tuesday, September 29, after losing her balance while riding her scooty.

The victim, Yenugu Prasanna Lakshmi, is a resident of Nadargul. The accident was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which showed the woman losing control of the vehicle and falling onto the road. Before she could react, a tractor coming from the side crushed her to death.

The Meerpet police registered a case of death due to negligent driving under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation.

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Subhan Bakery

Siasat.com tried contacting the Meerpet police but did not get a response.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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