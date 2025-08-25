Hyderabad: Woman files complaint against company CEO over sexual harassment

Hyderabad: An employee of a private firm in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 24, filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the chief executive officer (CEO).

The 23-year-old woman is employed at a company owned by the accused Siddharth Choudhry, a native of Maharashtra. On August 16, Choudhry allegedly misbehaved with her, the woman warned him that she would file a police complaint against him.

The CEO apologised to the woman immediately. However, on August 23, Choudhry misbehaved with the employee again. Based on her complaint, the SR Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.