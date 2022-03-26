Hyderabad: Woman found dead on railway tracks at Lingampally station

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh|   Published: 26th March 2022 5:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mentally challenged woman found dead on railway tracks
Hyderabad: A young woman was found dead on railway tracks at the Lingampally railway station on Saturday morning.

The body with severed head was found by the locals who informed the railway police. The GRP reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Based on the primary investigation, the police said that the deceased was 25-years-old and was working as a house help. Speaking to Siasat.com, investigating officer Narsimha Rao P said, “It is a case of suicide. The girl was mentally challenged.”

He added that a case is booked under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

