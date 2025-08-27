Hyderabad: Woman goes into labour at Khairtabad Ganesh pandal

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman went into labour at the Khairtabad Ganesh pandal on Wednesday, August 27, and was rushed to the community health centre in the locality, where she delivered her baby.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a government source informed that the woman had come from Rajasthan to set up a stall here in Khairtabad during Ganesh Chaturthi. She suddenly went into labour at 8:00 am on Wednesday and was rushed to the community health centre, where the baby was born.

Both the baby and the woman are said to be in a stable condition.

Khairtabad’s Bada Ganesh

The Ganesh idol at Khairtabad is the tallest one in the city and stands at a staggering 69 feet.

The Ganesh idol has been made with eco-friendly materials and was crafted by 150 skilled artisans from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Last year, the Khairtabad Ganesh had earned Rs 1.10 crore in revenue during the 10-day festival. Rs 70 lakh was generated through donations received from people, while another Rs 40 lakh was generated through hoardings and advertisements.