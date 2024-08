Hyderabad: In a horrific development, a woman was murdered in LB Nagar on Friday, August 2, due to a dispute over an unpaid loan.

The slain woman Narsamma had borrowed Rs 20,000 from another woman, Sarojini.

The disagreement escalated into violence, during which Sarojini allegedly struck Narsamma with a hammer, leading to her death, the police said.

Further details are awaited.