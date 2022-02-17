Hyderabad :Woman handed 1-year jail term for duping lecturer

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday handed a 1 -year rigorous imprisonment to a woman who allegedly duped a lecturer of Rs 1.5 lakh

The convict was identified as 35-year-old A. Lalitha Devi private sector employee, a resident Kothapet. She duped a college lecturer of the money, which the latter deposited as advance for the purchase of her flat.

However, the convict sold it to another party, hence cheating the plaintiff. Based on orders of the court, the Chaitanyapuri police booked a case and arrested Devi. The local court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict.