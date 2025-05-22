Hyderabad: Woman held for robbing GHMC sweeper of Rs 20000, gold

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for robbing a GHMC sweeper of gold, cash, and other belongings after intoxicating her with toddy.

The accused, identified as Kontham Sony, also known as Shahanaz Begum or Rosy, was caught based on CCTV footage and credible leads.

According to the police, the incident occurred between January 17 and the early hours of January 18. The victim, M Satyamma, 50, a GHMC sweeper and resident of Mahatma Nagar Colony in Musheerabad, was approached by the accused at the Sri Sai Bar toddy compound in Chikkadpally.

After the accused made Satyamma consume toddy, she forcibly took away Rs 20,000 cash, an Infinix mobile phone, gold ear studs (5g), gold Mateelu (5g), silver anklets (300g), and other personal belongings, including ATM and ESI cards and house keys. She then dropped the victim at Mehdipatnam.

The police scanned over 50 CCTV cameras along the Chikkadpally–Mehdipatnam route and eventually identified and apprehended the accused.

Upon arrest, police recovered part of the stolen property:

Gold ear studs weighing 3.62 grams

Gold Mateelu weighing 2.78 grams

Silver anklets weighing 237.7 grams

Cash amounting to Rs 5,500.

Kontham Sony is a habitual offender with previous cases at Shahinathgunj, SR Nagar, and Chandanagar police stations for robbery, theft, and cheating. She was produced before the IX Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Nampally and remanded to judicial custody.