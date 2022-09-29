Hyderabad: Woman hit by lorry on Medchal main road, dies on spot

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman travelling by two-wheeler was fatally hit by a lorry near the Vivekananda statue on Medchal main road.

The deceased was identified as Priya More (30), and she was leaving for work early on Thursday morning.

While crossing the main road at the divider, a lorry hit her. She fell under the truck’s wheels and died on the spot. City police released CCTV footage of the accident to showcase the dangerous nature of shortcuts on a main road.

The visuals might be disturbing to viewers.