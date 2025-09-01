Hyderabad woman immerses gold chain with Ganesha idol, GHMC recovers it

Hyderabad: A woman who had put a five tola gold chain on the Ganesha installed at her house in Vanasthalipuram nearly lost it when she immersed the idol with the gold chain on Sunday. Luckily, the GHMC personnel recovered the chain and handed it to her.

Girisha, who lives in Om Prakash Apartment in Vanasthalipuram in Ranga Reddy district, installed a Ganesh idol at her home. To adorn the idol, she put a five tola gold chain around its neck and planned to remove it before the immersion of the idol.

The family went to Turkayamjal lake to immerse the idol on Sunday evening. With full devotion, they immersed the idol in the water body.

While returning home, they recalled that they had forgotten to remove the gold chain from the idol. All of them rushed back and informed the GHMC people about it, who then entered the water and searched for the idol. Luckily, they managed to get the gold chain and handed it over to Girisha. The family thanked the GHMC for the help.