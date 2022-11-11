Hyderabad: Woman injured in chain snatching at Punjagutta

Hyderabad: Motorcycle-borne men snatched away a gold chain weighing three tolas from a woman at Errum Manzil Punjagutta on Thursday.

The victim Vastavayi Neeraja was standing along with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law near her apartment building located in Errum Manzil locality at 2:30 pm, when an unknown person wearing a black shirt and helmet, on a Pulsar motorcycle came towards her and snatched away the gold chain around her neck. The woman sustained injuries on her neck during the incident.

Based on her complaint the Punjagutta police booked one case and an investigation is underway.

Footage of surveillance cameras is being scanned to identify the offenders and arrest them.