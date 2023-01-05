Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death from metro station

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old woman jumped to death from Erragada metro station, Hyderabad on Tuesday. The financial crisis is suspected to be the reason behind the suicide.

The woman who is identified as K Maremma was from Makthal in Mahabubnagar district. She had come to Hyderabad to visit her daughter who resides in Masab Tank.

On Tuesday, the woman left her daughter’s house saying that she is going back to Mahabubnagar. Later, he went to Erragadda metro station and jumped to death from the side railing.

Those who saw her jumping from the station rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

Upon receiving the information, Sanathnagar police shifted her body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, police suspect that she might have taken the extreme step due to the financial crisis.