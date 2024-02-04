Hyderabad: Woman killed, husband injured as bus hits their 2-wheeler

Hyderabad: A woman died while her husband received injuries in a road accident at Tadban in Bahadurpura on Sunday afternoon.

The victim Bushra Fatima, 30, a resident of Kings Colony, along with her husband Ahmed Mohiuddin, was travelling on a two-wheeler when a TSRTC bus belonging to Wanaparthy Depot, on way to Hyderabad MGBS, hit the couple. The husband and wife fell down on the road and received head injuries. Bushra Fatima, died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and damaged the TSRTC bus alleging rash and negligent driving by the TSRTC driver. The police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. The body of Bushra Fatima was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The bus driver was taken into custody and the bus was shifted to Bahadurpura police station.

Pertinent to mention that the road from Bahadurpura Zoo Park to Aramgarh is in bad condition due to the construction of a big flyover on the road. Big potholes and trenches have surfaced on the road, posing danger to the commuter.