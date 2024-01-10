Hyderabad: Woman kills self, family alleges dowry harassment in Alwal

While the family of the woman, Babitha, alleges harassment by her husband over dowry, the in-laws allege that arguments over the woman's obsession with Astrology is the reason behind the extreme step.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 2:34 pm IST
Gurugram man ‘commits suicide’on Instagram Live
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in Indra Nagar Colony under Alwal Police Station limits in Secunderabad.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

While the family of the woman, Babitha, alleges harassment by her husband over dowry, the in-laws allege that arguments over the woman’s obsession with Astrology is the reason behind the extreme step.

The victim’s inlaws also alleged that arguments occurred between the couple over her obsession with Astrology channels on YouTube.

MS Education Academy

The police are investigating the matter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 2:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button