Hyderabad: Woman kills self, family alleges dowry harassment in Alwal

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in Indra Nagar Colony under Alwal Police Station limits in Secunderabad.

While the family of the woman, Babitha, alleges harassment by her husband over dowry, the in-laws allege that arguments over the woman’s obsession with Astrology is the reason behind the extreme step.

The victim’s inlaws also alleged that arguments occurred between the couple over her obsession with Astrology channels on YouTube.

The police are investigating the matter.