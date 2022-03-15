Hyderabad: Woman molested at KBR park

Hyderabad: A woman was grabbed by an unknown assailant when she was walking at the KBR park early morning on Monday. Lodging the complaint on behalf of his wife, the victim’s husband claimed that the CCTV cameras aren’t functioning properly in the park.

This is the second incident in the park pertaining to women’s safety. Days before, a Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya was mugged at KBR Park.

The accused was arrested in this case. To curb such incidents, the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) held meetings with forest department officials. In the meeting, it was decided that lights and CCTV cameras will be installed in the park as well as patrolling will be increased.

Banjara Hills ACP M Sudarshan said, “Our patrolling team of 18 members were there during the morning shift. The woman contacted a patrolling constable Mahesh after the incident and her husband also reached the spot. The accused fled from the spot and we are trying to identify him.”