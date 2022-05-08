Hyderabad: Woman murdered for jewelry in Saroornanagar

Hyderabad: In yet another case of murder for gain, a woman was killed within Saroornagar police station limits on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Bhu Laxmi, was found dead at her residence by her husband Jangaiah. The police said that following the murder, their son Sai Teja went missing along with the victim’s jewelry.

Jangaiah and Laxmi were supposed to go out in the morning, but as the former did not come out of the room for some time, the husband went to check on her.

Speaking to Siasat.com Saroornagar Detective Inspector, S Ravi Babu said, “It is a case of murder for gain, 30 tolas of gold were missing from Laxmi’s room. We have registered a case under sections 302 for murder and 380 for theft in a residential complex.”

The police have launched a search operation for the accused, who remains at large.