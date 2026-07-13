Hyderabad woman refuses Rapido fare, threatens fake case

Hyderabad: A woman commuter in Hyderabad refused to pay the fare to a Rapido rider on Sunday, July 12, and allegedly threatened him with a fake case when he sought the payment.

The rider alleged that the woman abused him for demanding the fare and recorded a video of the incident. In the video shared on social media platform X, the rider is heard saying, “This woman is refusing to pay Rs 100 fare and when I am asking her she is abusing me in Hindi”

A woman commuter in Hyderabad refused to pay the fare to a Rapido rider on Sunday, July 12, and allegedly threatened him with a fake case when he sought the payment.



The rider alleged that the woman abused him for demanding the fare and recorded a video of the incident.



In the… pic.twitter.com/yIQ37this4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 13, 2026

The rider also asked the woman why she was abusing him. As the woman stated walking away while using her mobile phone, the rider followed her and said, “How far will you go, I will not leave until you pay the fare. “

The rider also asked the woman to come to the police station over the unpaid fare, after which the latter threatened to file a complaint of harassment against him.