Hyderabad woman refuses Rapido fare, threatens fake case

The rider also asked the woman to come to the police station over the unpaid fare.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Woman walks away without paying fare
Hyderabad woman refuses Rapido fare, threatens fake case

Hyderabad: A woman commuter in Hyderabad refused to pay the fare to a Rapido rider on Sunday, July 12, and allegedly threatened him with a fake case when he sought the payment.

The rider alleged that the woman abused him for demanding the fare and recorded a video of the incident. In the video shared on social media platform X, the rider is heard saying, “This woman is refusing to pay Rs 100 fare and when I am asking her she is abusing me in Hindi”

The rider also asked the woman why she was abusing him. As the woman stated walking away while using her mobile phone, the rider followed her and said, “How far will you go, I will not leave until you pay the fare. “

Subhan Bakery

The rider also asked the woman to come to the police station over the unpaid fare, after which the latter threatened to file a complaint of harassment against him.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button