Hyderabad: Woman sexually harassed in KBR Park

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of crime in Hyderabad’s KBR Park, a woman was sexually harassed on Sunday morning.

At the time of the incident, the woman who is 45-year-old was on a morning walk.

As per the woman, two unidentified persons sexually harassed her. When she raised an alarm, both the accused persons escaped from the spot.

It is not the first incident in KBR Park. A similar incident took place in the park last month.

In November 2021, an actress was attacked and robbed. Following the incident, it has been claimed that cameras in the park are now in working condition.

However, the incident that took place in March revealed that all the cameras were not working appropriately.

KBR park

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park is located in Jubilee Hills.

It was declared National Park in 1998. It has many species of plants, birds, butterflies, and reptiles.