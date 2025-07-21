Hyderabad: Woman with disability dies by suicide over harassment by neighbour

Hyderabad: A disabled woman died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Meerpet on Saturday, July 19, after being harassed by her neighbour.

The accused, identified as Srikanth is a native of Andhra Pradesh who came to Hyderabad 12 years ago. The incident occurred at Almasguda, where Srikanth befriended the girl. Earlier this month, when the victim was alone at her home, Srikanth attempted to sexually assault her.

As the girl resisted, Srikanth threatened to kill her parents if she informed them about the incident. Distressed over the incident, the victim attempted suicide by cutting her wrist. However she was rushed to the hospital and was treated for the injuries.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy monsoon rains for July 21, 22

Even as the girl returned from the hospital, Srikanth continued to harass her sexually. Unable to bear the continued harassment, the victim hung herself.

A disabled woman die by suicide in Hyderabad's Meerpet on Saturday, July 19 after being harassed by her neighbour.



The accused, identified as Srikanth is a native of Andhra Pradesh who came to Hyderabad 12 years ago. The incident occurred at Almasguda, where Srikanth befriended… pic.twitter.com/7xWzAzweJH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 21, 2025

In a video shared on social media, the victim’s father narrated the incident to the media. He said that the police has not yet registered the case.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Meerpet police, there was no response.