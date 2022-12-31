Hyderabad: Woman with her kids goes missing from Balanagar

Madhavi left for her mother’s place after she was fed up with issues with her husband and took her kids along.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st December 2022 1:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: Woman with her kids goes missing from Balanagar
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: In a missing case filed, a woman along with three kids went missing from Narsapur ‘X’ road at Balanagar on Friday.

Police said that B Ramesh (the woman’s husband) lodged a complaint at the police station stating that his wife B Madhavi went missing along with their kids after she returned from Yadadri temple three days ago.

Also Read
Food poisoning rampant among students in Telangana govt institutions in 2022

The kids are Varshini, 9, Akshay, 5, and Mythri, 3.

While investigating, police found out that Ramesh, a resident of Jeedimetla, is an alcoholic and used to pick fights with his wife frequently.

Madhavi left for her mother’s place after she was fed up with issues with her husband and took her kids along.

However, Ramesh was not willing to reveal the address of Madhavi’s mother when he was questioned, said the police.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button