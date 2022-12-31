Hyderabad: Woman with her kids goes missing from Balanagar

Hyderabad: In a missing case filed, a woman along with three kids went missing from Narsapur ‘X’ road at Balanagar on Friday.

Police said that B Ramesh (the woman’s husband) lodged a complaint at the police station stating that his wife B Madhavi went missing along with their kids after she returned from Yadadri temple three days ago.

The kids are Varshini, 9, Akshay, 5, and Mythri, 3.

While investigating, police found out that Ramesh, a resident of Jeedimetla, is an alcoholic and used to pick fights with his wife frequently.

Madhavi left for her mother’s place after she was fed up with issues with her husband and took her kids along.

However, Ramesh was not willing to reveal the address of Madhavi’s mother when he was questioned, said the police.