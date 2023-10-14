Hyderabad: Women advised not to be ashamed of bladder, abdominal issues

Doctors explain that many women avoid seeking medical attention for these problems because the majority of urologists are men.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 4:51 pm IST
Doctor suspended admitted in mental hospital
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Many women suffer from issues such as uncontrolled bladder movement and lower abdominal pain but do not seek medical attention due to shyness and embarrassment.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Doctors at a summit on advances in urogynecology here have warned that these problems can worsen over time if left untreated.

The three-day summit, which began on Saturday, focused on modern treatment protocols in urogynecology and included participation from foreign urogynecology experts who introduced the latest technology in treatment. KIMS Hospitals and Urogynecology Pelvic floor dysfunction and Incontinence Association (UPIA) are organising the summit.

MS Education Academy

Doctors explain that many women avoid seeking medical attention for these problems because the majority of urologists are men. Fortunately, there is a sub-specialty called urogynecology which can treat these problems from the beginning stage itself.

They added that most of these issues can be treated medically and if required, surgeries are also available. While nearly 40 per cent of Indian women have these problems, many are still not seeking medical attention.

However, the situation is improving as the number of women seeking treatment has increased from only 2-3 cases per day to nearly 20 per day.

Doctors advise that women experiencing symptoms such as urination during coughing or sneezing should immediately consult a urogynecologist.

The Cadaver Session took place at Osmania Medical College, where doctors were trained in surgical procedures. The summit was attended by several gynecologists from India and other countries, and PG students were also given the opportunity to participate.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundara Rajan, who inaugurated the summit, said that nobody can teach a gynecologist how to face challenges. “Doctors are amongst the most dedicated members of society, yet their efforts are often not fully appreciated by administrators. Whenever I attend conferences at KIMS, I am impressed by the level of service they provide to the nation and state and I have great appreciation for Dr Bhaskar Rao,” she said.

The summit held at KIMS Hospital was attended by CMD Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, summit chairpersons Dr Balamba and Dr Neena Desai, and organising secretary Dr Anuradha Koduri.

International urogynecology experts, including Prof Peter L. Rosenblatt, Dr Holly Elizabeth Richter, Dr Marlene Corton, Dr Michael D Moen, and Dr Roger P. Goldberg, were also present at the event and explained the latest techniques in this field.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 4:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button