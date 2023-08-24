Hyderabad: Women dies as doctor leaves cotton swabs inside womb

Hyderabad: A woman recently died after she gave birth to a baby, allegedly due to the negligence of a doctor and his team, at the Achampet Government Hospital in Telangana.

Roja, 27, from Darshangadthanda under Atchampet municipality was admitted to a government hospital for delivery on August 15. She underwent C-section procedure and gave birth to a baby boy. She was sent home after three days of observation.

However, she started bleeding again after going home and was brought back to the government hospital as her condition worsened.

Suggesting a better treatment, the doctors referred Roja to a private hospital in Hyderabad as her condition deteriorated. However, she passed away on August 22 while undergoing treatment. Doctors later found cotton swabs insider her womb.

Following her death, family members and relatives of the victim held a protest at the Ambedkar Chowrastha in Achampet on Wednesday, August 23. They alleged that Dr Krishna at the government hospital had performed a C-section but the medical team left cotton swabs inside her.

They also alleged that Roja’s condition worsened due to the heavy loss of blood, leading to her death. The victim’s family reportedly also wrote to Atchampet officials, demanding strict action against the doctor.

Roja’s husband filed a complaint with the police. Subsequently, a case was registered.

Following state health minister T Harish Rao’s directions, police commissioner conducted an inquiry into the incident and the doctor was suspended.