Telangana govt hospitals record highest deliveries in a month

Hyderabad: Government hospitals in Telangana have registered 69 percent of deliveries in April, the highest in a month since its formation.

In April, private hospitals on the other hand recorded 31 percent deliveries.

Of the 33 districts, government hospitals in a few districts recorded more than 80 percent of deliveries while a majority recorded more than 70 percent of deliveries.

The state health minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said, “Government hospitals created history in the country with the highest number of deliveries in government hospitals.”

“Four districts in Telangana including Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Medak and Jogulamba Gadwal have registered more than 80 percent of deliveries in government hospitals while in 16 districts, 70 percent of deliveries have been registered in government hospitals,” added the minister.

The trend of private hospitals conducting more deliveries than government hospitals came to an end after the health department on Wednesday reported that government hospitals in Hyderabad handled 77 percent of total deliveries in the month of April.

A total of 5644 deliveries were taken-up in government hospitals while 1667 deliveries were done in private hospitals in Hyderabad.

“In 2014, births in government hospitals were 30 per cent and in 2022-23, it has more than doubled at 69 per cent. This is a testimony to maternal and child care measures implemented as part of Aarogya Telangana under the guidance of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao,” said Harish Rao.

The Mother and Child Health (MCH) initiative by the state government has set a rise in deliveries in government hospitals that have lately been performing well in the field of gynaecology.