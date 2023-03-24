Hyderabad: Women electrocuted to death taking down dried clothes in Uppal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th March 2023 4:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: Women electrocuted while taking down dried clothes in Uppal
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A woman who is a resident of Kalyanpuri Colony in Uppal died of electrocution after she came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Punam Patil, a 32-year-old housewife was collecting clothes which she kept for drying on the washing line at her house.

According to the police, Punam used an iron rod to take down the clothes which accidentally came in contact with a hi-tension electric wire passing by.

She collapsed on the spot and was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

A case was registered under section 174 ( Police to enquire and report on suicide) of CrPC and the body was shifted for postmortem.

