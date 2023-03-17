Man dies of electrocution in Padmaraonagar amid rains in Hyderabad

A live electric wire was damaged and fell on the ground following heavy rains and Praveen, who missed to notice the wire, walked on it and suffered an electric shock.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th March 2023 1:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man dies of electrocution in Padmaraonagar amid rains
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains that lashed the city, a man died of electrocution at the GHMC Park in Padmaraonagar, Secunderabad on Friday.

The deceased Praveen Mudiraj, 40, a resident of Parsigutta was out for his regular routine morning to walk at 6 am when the incident took place.

Also Read
Heavy rainfall hits Hyderabad; more downpours expected today

According to the police, a live electric wire was damaged and fell on the ground following heavy rains and Praveen, who failed to notice the wire, walked on it and suffered an electric shock.

While Praveen died on the spot, others who also were on their morning walk noticed him and informed the police.

Police shifted to the hospital and initiated a probe into the incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th March 2023 1:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button