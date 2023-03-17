Man dies of electrocution in Padmaraonagar amid rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains that lashed the city, a man died of electrocution at the GHMC Park in Padmaraonagar, Secunderabad on Friday.

The deceased Praveen Mudiraj, 40, a resident of Parsigutta was out for his regular routine morning to walk at 6 am when the incident took place.

According to the police, a live electric wire was damaged and fell on the ground following heavy rains and Praveen, who failed to notice the wire, walked on it and suffered an electric shock.

While Praveen died on the spot, others who also were on their morning walk noticed him and informed the police.

Police shifted to the hospital and initiated a probe into the incident.