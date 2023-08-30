Hyderabad: Women raped, murdered in Nanakaramguda; Guv seeks report

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed anguish over rape cases in Hyderabad

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th August 2023 9:48 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed anguish upon the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Hyderabad and sought a comprehensive report into the matter.

The Governor sought a comprehensive report about the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Cyberabad police commissioner within 48 hours, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Tuesday.

“Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, expressed profound anguish upon being apprised of the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Nanakramguda, falling within the limits of the Gachibowli Police Station under the purview of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, as reported by the media on August 29, 2023,” the official Raj Bhavan press release said.

Earlier yesterday in an unrelated incident, an FIR was registered in Bengaluru against Telangana Congress leader Kumbam Shiva Kumar Reddy for allegedly raping a girl at a five-star hotel in the city, police said.

The FIR was lodged at Cubbon Park police limits based on allegations made by the survivor. It is alleged that he brought the girl to the hotel and raped her.

Previously, Reddy had faced a similar allegation and an FIR was registered against him at the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad.

The Congress leader had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly election.

