Hyderabad: Women safety wing rescues 26 children, 8 traffickers held

Hyderabad: In a major rescue operation headed by the State nodal Anti-human Trafficking Unit of Women Safety Wing has rescued 26 children and eight traffickers were arrested at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Teams from GRP and RPF Secunderabad, along with an NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan participated in the operation conducted on Wednesday night.

On receipt of information that children aged between 13 and 18, hailing from West Bengal and Jharkand States with the traffickers were travelling on the East Coast Express en route Vijayawada to Secunderabad, at 10.25 am. The rescue operation was carried out. The children were being brought to Hyderabad to work as labourers.

The traffickers were identified as principal accused Ramjan Molla, native of Aota, 24 Paraganas, West Bengal. The other accused Sekh Saidul,Pintu Das, Susen Tudu, Priyarul Sekh, SK Jakir Ali, Abdul Alamin Mondel,Surojit Santra and Dakshin Santhoshpur.

The accused confessed that they were bringing the children to work as labourers. A case has been registered at the GRP Police Station, Secunderabad. The children have been produced before the Chid Welfare Commttee, who directed the police to provide them shelter at the Government Home for Boys at Saidabad.