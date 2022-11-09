Hyderabad: Wonderla extends special offer to adults dressed as kids on Children’s Day

Building excitement, the amusement park announced that visitors will be given child tickets if they dress up in a school uniform or carry school accessories like water bottles, old styled school bags, lollipop candies.

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays announced a special offer on Children’s Day occassion where teenagers, adults, or grown-ups visiting Wonderla parks between November 12- 14, dressed as kids can avail child tickets.

Building excitement, the amusement park announced that visitors will be given child tickets if they dress up in a school uniform or carry school accessories like water bottles, old-styled school bags, and lollipop candies.

Managing Director, of Wonderla Holidays, Arun K Chittilappilly said that ”“Children are extremely special to us which is why we thought of developing a special offer for adults who keeps the child in them alive. Through this activity, we would like adults to come and celebrate the child within them and as a token of our appreciation, we will extend discounted tickets”.

