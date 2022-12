Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays Ltd, will host ‘Sunburn Reload NYE’ on new year’s eve 2023 from 8:30 pm at Wonderla Hyderabad Park on December 31.

Italian sensation Gian Nobilee, dynamic DJ and the electrifying EDM duo Zephyrtone and T-Matters, along with DJ Vivaan will be performing at the event, said a press release from Wonderla.

Ring a bell on 08414676301, 93462 39936 for further details.

People interested can book tickets through BookMyShow or on their website.