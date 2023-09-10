Hyderabad: WWE superstars dance to Naatu Naatu song in ring; video goes viral

The Hyderabadi fans erupted seeing their favourite stars showing off their dance skills. Kevin Owens meanwhile was sitting in the ring and enjoyed the show from his fellow colleagues.

Hyderabad: The WWE Superstar Spectacle, the international wrestling company’s one-day show in Hyderabad, was a huge success. John Cena, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and other celebrities participated in the pay-per-view exhibition match.

The WWE superstars enjoyed themselves while participating in the activities in India. Meanwhile, a video from the event which surfaced on social media, shows the superstars dancing to the tune of the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu from the Telugu movie RRR in the ring.

The superstars who followed the original steps of the song were, Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and Kevin Owens. Mcintyre then said that he knows how to dance ‘Desi’.

 GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli hosted the “WWE Superstar Spectacle” event on September 8.

The event witnessed the prominent WWE superstars, including world heavyweight champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, women’s world champion Rhea Ripley, and undisputed WWE tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

