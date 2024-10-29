Hyderabad: YISU to equip 6000 students with skills, sets new standards

Hyderabad: The upcoming Young India Skill University, established by the Telangana government, is set to provide skill development training to 6,000 students on a 57-acre campus near Mir Khanpet in Kandukur mandal. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has called for a campus that garners national attention, highlighting international standards in all facilities.

The campus will feature modern infrastructure, including administrative and academic blocks, advanced workshops, and separate hostels for boys and girls. Dining halls, spacious grounds, an auditorium, and a well-equipped library will also contribute to a vibrant campus environment. In addition, the university will provide staff quarters and ample parking facilities, ensuring convenience and community for all residents.

Architectural plans prioritize sustainability and an eco-friendly approach, incorporating solar power across campus buildings. The structures are designed with natural ventilation and lighting systems, reducing the need for air conditioning and minimizing overall power consumption.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), known for its expertise in large-scale projects, will spearhead the construction, which is scheduled to begin on November 6. The government anticipates completion within 8 to 10 months.

The project has received significant financial backing, with MEIL committing Rs 200 crore and the Adani Group contributing an additional Rs 100 crore.