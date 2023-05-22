Hyderabad: ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ to be held at Parade Grounds on May 27

Hyderabad: Yoga Mahotsav at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on May 27 will begin at 5 am, as part of a 25-day countdown to the world yoga celebrations, which are to be held on June 21.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, will be hosting the event.

Stressing the importance of yoga at a press conference, Union minister for tourism and culture, G Kishan Reddy, urged people from all parts of life to participate in the event.

“Yoga is a proud heritage of the country and many countries have taken it up over the years ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the initiative to popularise it,” said Kishan Reddy.

He further informed that Union ministers including Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Information & Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, and labour minister Bhupender Yadav will be joining the event.

“Yoga does not belong to any religion, and people practising it stand to benefit from good health,” he stated.

“Invitations have been extended to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his party ministers for the programme,” said Kishan Reddy.

“Owing to large-scale celebrations for World Yoga Day across the country, the Central government is holding events as part of a run-up like 100 days countdown programme in Delhi, 75 days countdown programme in Assam, and 50 days countdown in Jaipur,” said the Union minister.