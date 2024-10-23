Hyderabad, your next adventure awaits at this Tiger Reserve

Being a symbol of our national identity, tigers are revered across India, yet spotting one in the wild remains a thrilling rarity. These majestic cats, with their striking stripes and powerful presence, evoke a sense of wonder and awe. Despite their iconic status, witnessing a tiger in its natural habitat is an experience few are fortunate enough to encounter. The dense forests where these creatures roam are shrinking, and with them, the chances of seeing a tiger in the wild grow even slimmer.

However, deep within India’s vast wilderness, there are still sanctuaries that offer a refuge for these magnificent animals. Siasat.com takes you on a ride to one such reserve where the majestic tiger roams free amid breathtaking landscapes.

Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Located just 140 km from Hyderabad, the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is a sanctuary where tigers reign supreme. As part of the rich Nallamala Forest tract, this reserve boasts remarkable biological diversity, housing several endemic species of flora and fauna. The hilly terrain, with its deep valleys and gorges, creates a picturesque landscape that forms the catchment area for the Krishna River, further enhancing the ecological significance of the region.

Covering approximately 2,611.4 square kilometers, Amrabad Tiger Reserve is one of the largest in India, extending over the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. It holds the distinction of being the second-largest tiger reserve in terms of core area and the sixth-largest overall among the 51 tiger reserves in the country. Originally notified as a sanctuary in 1983, it was declared as Amrabad Tiger Reserve after the bifurcation of the Telugu States in 2014. The reserve encompasses three forest divisions: Amarabad and Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, and the Nagarjunsagar division in Nalgonda district.

This intricate ecosystem supports a rich variety of wildlife, including the largest population of tigers in Telangana, along with leopards, sloth bears, and various deer species.

For those looking to embark on a wildlife adventure, Amrabad Tiger Reserve offers guided safaris that provide a unique opportunity to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

Other things to do nearby

In addition to exploring the tiger reserve, visitors can enjoy the stunning Farahabad View Point, Octopus View Point, Akkamahadevi Caves and Mallela Teertham waterfalls nearby.

Farahabad, located about 9 kilometers from the reserve’s entrance, offers breathtaking views of the Nallamalla Forest and Mallucheruvu Lake, along with opportunities for trekking and traditional river rides. Historically a retreat for the Nizams of Hyderabad, this scenic spot is now a haven for wildlife, including tigers and various deer species. For those looking to immerse themselves in nature, the Tiger Wilds jungle camp provides a unique camping experience amid the reserve’s rich biodiversity.

Just a short drive away, Mallela Teertham features a picturesque waterfall surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for a refreshing escape or a picnic.

Together, these attractions offer a delightful complement to your adventure at Amrabad, showcasing the region’s natural beauty and rich history.

