Hyderabad: Youth Congress leader M A Kareem joins AIMIM

Hyderabad: Indian Youth Congress, General Secretary, M A Kareem resigned from the party and joined the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in the presence of AlMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a public meeting in Mallepally under Nampally assembly constituency on Saturday.

In his resignation letter submitted to Shiva Sena Reddy, president of Youth Congress Telangana, the former Congress leader said he was “unhappy that the party failed to address his grievances raised by him in regard to the prevailing situation in Nampally constituency.”

“I have reached a point where I am unable to continue this association due to my irreconcilable differences with some of the party’s positions,” he stated in his letter.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.