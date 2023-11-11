Hyderabad: Youth Congress leader M A Kareem joins AIMIM

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th November 2023 9:50 pm IST
M A Kareem joining AIMIM in presence of MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: Indian Youth Congress, General Secretary, M A Kareem resigned from the party and joined the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in the presence of AlMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a public meeting in Mallepally under Nampally assembly constituency on Saturday.

In his resignation letter submitted to Shiva Sena Reddy, president of Youth Congress Telangana, the former Congress leader said he was “unhappy that the party failed to address his grievances raised by him in regard to the prevailing situation in Nampally constituency.”

“I have reached a point where I am unable to continue this association due to my irreconcilable differences with some of the party’s positions,” he stated in his letter.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.

