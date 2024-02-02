Hyderabad: Youth gets 5-year RI for attacking man with sword

Hyderabad: A local court convicted a man and sentenced him to five-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 4,000 for attacking a man with a sword.

The convict, S Manpreeth Singh, 19, a resident of Sikh Chawni of Attapur, Rajendranagar, attacked Syed Akbar Mehdi Baqri, 32, at Mohammadabad on 20 June 2023.

Manpreeth was standing at the entrance of an ATM centre at Sikh Chawni Road, Attapur, when Baqri who, was present in the ATM came out after withdrawing the amount. “Manpreeth picked up a quarrel with Baqri when the latter asked him to move aside and attacked Baqri with a sword leading to severe injuries. On a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested Manpreeth,” said P Yadagiri, Attapur SHO.

After the trail, the second ASJ Court at LB Nagar, Rangareddy district delivered the judgment and convicted Manpreeth and sentenced him to five-year rigorous imprisonment.