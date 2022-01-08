Hyderabad: Youth harasses minor girl, booked

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police have booked a case against a youth for allegedly harassing a minor girl. The cops acted based on the complaint received from the girl.

As per the details of the case, the youth who is a resident of Doodh Bowli and the girl had become friends recently. They met a few times when the girl visited her relative’s house to stay. During the meetings, the youth took her photographs.

Later, the youth started demanding money by threatening her that he would upload the photos online if she fails to give Rs. 40, 000.

The girl refused to bow to his demand and approached the police. She has filed a complaint against the youth.

Based on the complaint, police booked a case against the accused and efforts are being made to arrest him.