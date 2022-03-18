Hyderabad: Youth held for harassing girl on social media

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime branch of the Rachakonda Police on Thursday, arrested a youth for allegedly harassing a girl on social media

The police said that the accused was identified as 21-year old D Sai Krishna, an undergraduate student from the Bhupapally district. Krishna and the victim are relatives and the accused allegedly recorded the victim while she was bathing.

Krishna began harassing the victim forcing her to make nude calls, and he threatened to put the videos on the internet if she failed to do so. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and Krishna was arrested from his residence. The accused was later produced in a local court.