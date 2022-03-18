Hyderabad: Youth held for harassing girl on social media

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2022 12:01 pm IST
Hyderabad Youth Held for harassing girl on social media
Youth arrested for harassing girl

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime branch of the Rachakonda Police on Thursday, arrested a youth for allegedly harassing a girl on social media

The police said that the accused was identified as 21-year old D Sai Krishna, an undergraduate student from the Bhupapally district. Krishna and the victim are relatives and the accused allegedly recorded the victim while she was bathing.

Krishna began harassing the victim forcing her to make nude calls, and he threatened to put the videos on the internet if she failed to do so. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and Krishna was arrested from his residence. The accused was later produced in a local court.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button