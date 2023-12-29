Hyderabad youth smokes ganja near police station in viral reel, held

According to reports, the accused has been sentenced to 8-day imprisonment

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2023 7:34 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A youth was arrested on Friday, December 29, for smoking ganja in front of Ramgopalpet police station and making a video of the act, which he later posted on social media. In the video, he is seen smoking ‘what appeared to be ganja’ in front of the Ramgopalpet police station.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to reports, the accused has been sentenced to 8-day imprisonment.

An X user shared a video of the incident in which a youth was seen smoking and later got arrested.

MS Education Academy

The police said that “smoking in public places causes disturbance, and it creates problems for others too.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2023 7:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button