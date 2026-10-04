Hyderabad Youth Join Nasha Mukt Walkathon to spread drug awareness

Hyderabad: Youth enthusiastically participated in the Nasha Mukt Yuva Walkathon organised in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 4, by MY Bharat, Telangana, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS).

It was organised to spread awareness among youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse and to promote a healthy, responsible and drug-free society.

The Walkathon, which commenced at the historic Charminar and proceeded towards Government City College, was flagged off by Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman.

The Walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth and conveyed a strong message of collective responsibility in the fight against substance abuse.

The Walkathon concluded at Government City College, with the singing of the National Anthem, reaffirming the participants’ collective commitment towards a healthier, stronger and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat.’

MY Bharat, Telangana reiterated its commitment to engaging young people in awareness and community-based initiatives aimed at promoting a healthy, responsible and drug-free society.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Laxman highlighted the importance of building a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ and called upon young people to stay away from drugs and other forms of substance abuse. He emphasised that a healthy and drug-free youth population is essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The MP further noted that substance abuse not only affects the physical and mental well-being of individuals but also has a wider ripple effect on families, communities and society at large.

In his inaugural address, Anvesh Chinthala, State Director, MY Bharat, called upon young people to stay away from drugs and all forms of substance abuse, adopt healthy lifestyles and positive habits, and actively contribute to building a healthy, responsible and Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Vishal VR, Assistant Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of youth awareness and collective action in preventing substance abuse and encouraged young people to make healthy and responsible choices.