Hyderabad: Youth murdered following dispute over motorcycle repair

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over repairing of a damaged two-wheeler near Subhshanagar crematorium under Jeedimetla police station.

The victim, identified as Jailersingh, was reportedly involved in an altercation with accused Sameer, following an incident where Sameer’s motorcycle sustained minor damage in a road accident.



According to sources, Jailersingh and Sameer were acquaintances who worked together, constructing sheds in Tandoor, located in the Vikarabad district. On the occasion of Holi, Jailersingh, accompanied by a group of friends, visited Subhash Nagar. Meanwhile, Sameer arrived at Subhash Nagar riding a motorcycle, which reportedly sustained minor damage in a road accident.

Jailersingh, seeking assistance, contacted Sameer around 3 pm on Tuesday, March 26, to help fix the motorcycle. However, instead of resolving the issue amicably, an argument ensued, leading to Jailersingh assaulting Sameer. In retaliation, Sameer stabbed Jailersingh with a knife, resulting in fatal injuries. Jailersingh succumbed to his wounds on the spot.

Subsequently, Sameer surrendered to the authorities at the Jeedimetla police station.

Law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation into the matter after registering a case. Jailersingh’s body was transported to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.