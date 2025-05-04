Hyderabad Youtuber booked over false allegations against govt officials

Hyderabad: City-based Youtuber Anvesh has been booked for false allegation against government officials including IAS and IPS officers.

In a video, Anvesh said that several high level IAS and IPS officials had allegedly accepted Rs 300 crore from some persons for allowing the betting apps and its promotion through advertisements in metro rail.

Based on a complaint, the Cybecrime police have registered a case against Anvesh for uploading the video on his Youtube channel “Naa Anveshana,”. The Youtuber alleged that Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) and five IAS officers are involved in misappropriation of funds through a betting app, claiming significant financial misconduct.

The cybercrime police have deemed these allegations baseless and have initiated legal action against him for disseminating unverified information.

The accused has been making videos about the betting apps in the Telugu states, previously alleging that transactions worth Rs1,000 crore occurred through such platforms.

He has also named several Tollywood actors and social media influencers, accusing them of promoting these apps and profiting from them.