Hyderabad: Sharmila stopped from leaving for KCR’s constituency

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was placed under house arrest while she was heading to Gajwel to express solidarity with the protesting Dalits.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief @realyssharmila was placed under house arrest while she was heading to #Gajwel to express solidarity with the protesting Dalits. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Qu4SnvOZWl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 18, 2023

There was a tense situation at Sharmila’s Lotus Pond residence in Jubilee Hills as police stopped Sharmila.

Police officers conveyed to the YSRTP leader that there is no permission for her visit. She questioned the police action.

In a novel protest, Sharmila performed ‘aarti’ to police officers who stopped her. She later sat on a fast at her residence along with her supporters.

The YSRTP leader slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for its ‘autocratic’ approach and once again dubbed BRS as Taliban Rashtra Samithi.

Displaying to media persons a representation received from the chief minister’s constituency, she said as the leader of an opposition party she had every right to go there. “Can’t I raise my voice for the people. How can I do justice to them,” she asked.

Sharmila said the chief minister himself should have gone to his constituency to look into the people’s grievances. “When we want to go there, he stops us. Why is he afraid,” she asked.

The YSRTP leader said every time she was going out to visit districts and interact with people, she was being stopped.

She argued with the police officers and wanted to know why they were not arresting BRS leaders who were threatening to create law and order problems during her visit.

“I am not going there to create havoc. I am going to peacefully protest and meet the people,” she said.

(with inputs from IANS)