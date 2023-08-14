Hyderabad: Zaheer Memorial Institute announced during condolence meet

Hyderabad: In a significant development Zaheer Memorial Institute of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences announced during a solemn condolence meeting that was convened in the city to honor the memory of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

The participants at the gathering were deeply moved, their hearts heavy with grief. The speakers at the event expressed their condolences with profound sorrow, their words resonating with unity and empathy. Tears flowed as a silent testament to the immense loss felt by all.

The demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, not only a monumental figure in Hyderabad and Telangana but also a champion for marginalized communities such as Muslims, Dalits, Christians, and Sikhs who have faced oppression and communalism across India, was profoundly mourned.

The gathering, held at Kapda Bank located at Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital, Darushifa, Chadarghat Road, witnessed the presence of notable figures including News Editor of Siasat, Amer Ali Khan, Asghar Ali Khan and Faqar Ali Khan, as well as other family members.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Siddiq Hussain, followed by a moving speech by Dr. Shaukat Ali Mirza, Managing Trustee of Helping Hands. Dr. Mirza eloquently highlighted Zaheer Sahib’s remarkable community service, emphasizing his commitment to aiding victims of riots and disasters through the Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam Trust. His legacy of supporting the underprivileged and bright students was acknowledged and it was hoped that his family, would continue this legacy under the aegis of Siasat.

The profound impact of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s life was evident as Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust, Ifteqar Hussain, paid tribute. Overcome by emotion, he spoke of the irreplaceable loss caused by his passing. Ifteqar Hussain announced the establishment of the Zaheer Memorial Institute of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, which will offer paramedical courses approved by the Board of Intermediate for SSC-passed students, as well as two-year diploma courses and six-month paramedical courses for class 10 candidates.

Prominent personalities, including Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin, Rizwan Haider, Syed Haider Ali, Dr. Samiullah Khan, and others also spoke, emphasizing Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s dedication to Muslim-Dalit unity and his commitment to preserving India’s secular traditions.

The event concluded with the distribution of blankets to 100 families as a gesture of goodwill for Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s spiritual well-being. Renowned poet Agha Sarosh offered heartfelt tributes. The meeting concluded with a note of gratitude expressed by Rizwan Haider.