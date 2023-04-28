Hyderabad: Zenana building beside Telangana HC under demolition threat?

Hyderabad: Activists and heritage lovers are now worried that the historic Zenana building beside the Telangana High Court might be demolished to build a car parking space in its place. The structure has been in disuse for years and is being used as a parking space as of now.

In a letter dated April 15 from the High Court’s Registrar, administrative sanction has been accorded for dismantling ‘H-Block High Court Legal Services Committee building, dog canal and the structures abutting the same for construction of multi-level car parking and the High Court writ petition no. 735 of 2023 by order dated April 4, 2023 has also directed the registry to take immediate steps for demoliton of the old building i.e. H-Black and the adjoining structures and keep the premises ready for commencement of construction of parking black in May 2023.

Also Read Telangana HC seeks report from SIT in TSPSC paper leak case

The Zenana Hospital in Hyderabad is an important part of the city’s medical and social history, as it is linked to the Osmania General Hospital and the Chloroform Commission. The structure, known as the Victoria Memorial Hospital, was shifted to Petlaburj Maternity Hospital. It is now part of the High Court’s premises and was used by the fire department for the High Court and other ancillary purposes.

The Victoria Memorial Hospital is also a listed site (II-B) according to the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority). It cannot be demolished as it enjoys protection according to the High Court’s own ruling on the Irrum Manzil issue.

Prior to this, a part of the land beside the Govt City College was to be made into a parking lot. However, college authorities did not like the idea and started building classrooms in the space.