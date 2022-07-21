Hyderabad: Zero-cost dialysis centre set up in Mosque

Hyderabad: A mosque in Hyderabad has given its space to set up a full-fledged haemodialysis unit. Masjid-e-Mohammadia, located in Langar Houz will now have a state-of-the-art free dialysis centre mainly for weaker sections, regardless of caste or creed.

NGOs Helping Hand Foundation and SEED USA have come together to leverage free space available in mosques for delivering critical community health care services to foster harmony apart from serving the needy. They have previously set up six primary health centres and an old-age home in mosques.

The centre will have five latest Fresenius brand machines and will be expanded to another five in the next three months. The dialysis will be completely free of cost for patients.

The swanky centre set up like a corporate hospital facility within the mosque premises but with a separate access will be a standalone facility for dialysis patients equipped with the high quality of clinical care, equipment, and facility to manage onsite emergencies.

The unit will be under medical supervision of Dr Shoeb Ali Khan, leading consultant nephrologist and Kidney transplant surgeon. The Centre will have a medical doctor, ANMs and dialysis technicians. An ambulance will be available from 8 am to 8 pm.

An estimated 50,000 patients are undergoing dialysis in the city. With chronic kidney disease (CKD) rising significantly in urban and rural areas, many patients and their families are facing a double edge sword, loss of income of the bread-earner and high cost of treatment. Many patients do not have white ration cards, a prerequisite for availing free health insurance.

“Preference will be given to patients who require up to 2 sessions per week. 30 patients will be enrolled initially, resulting in a saving of Rs 1 Crore of critical healthcare expenses per year,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

To register for free dialysis, one can call 9603540864.