Hyderabad Zoo celebrates International Zebra Day with 5 kg cake

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Zoo (Nehru Zoological Park) celebrated International Zebra Day on Saturday, January 31, with a special 5-kg cake made of boiled rice, vegetables and fruits, served to its in-house three zebras.

There were drawing and painting competitions for school students. Around 200 students from Telangana Minority Residential Schools in Yakatpura and Musheerabad participated. Prizes were awarded to the winners, while participation certificates were distributed to all students.

Speaking on the occasion, Nehru Zoological Park senior officer J Vasantha praised the zoo for being at the forefront of promoting wildlife education by observing various ecological and wildlife-related days “Such initiatives help create awareness about wildlife conservation among the public, especially students,” she said.

The celebrations are part of its efforts to promote wildlife education and create awareness about the species.