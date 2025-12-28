Hyderabad Zoo welcomes over 1 lakh visitors during Christmas holidays

Several animal keepers' talks and snake awareness shows were also conducted.

Hyderabad zoo
Visitors at Hyderabad Zoo on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (Hyderabad Zoo) welcomed over 1 lakh visitors between December 23 and December 28, with 23,044 visiting on Sunday alone.

According to a release by the zoo management, extra booking counters, adequate drinking water, additional security guards, and volunteers have been deployed to cater to the holiday rush.

“With the addition of zebras, meerkats, Barasingha Deer, White Swan and the serval cat to its existing collection of 199 wild animals, the Hyderabad zoo has been witnessing an influx of visitors lately,” the release read.

Additionally, the zoo is set to welcome a pair of kangaroos from Anant Ambani’s Vantara as part of an animal exchange program. In return, Vanatara will be given an elephant as part of the program.

Spread over 380 acres of land, the zoo houses nearly 100 species of birds, animals and reptiles, including indigenous animals like the Indian rhino, Asiatic lion, Bengal tiger, panther, gaur, Indian elephant, slender loris, python, as well as deer, antelopes and birds. 

