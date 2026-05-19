Hyderabadi actress who gifted gold, cash to film crew after shoot

Hyderabad: Bollywood has seen many stars earning love not just for their performances on screen, but also for the way they treat people behind the cameras. From helping crew members financially to surprising teams with thoughtful gifts, stories of actors’ generosity often continue to live on for years. One such old story about a Hyderabad-born actress has once again resurfaced online and fans are loving it all over again.

The actress in discussion is Tabu, who reportedly gifted gold jewellery to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and her assistants after the shoot of the iconic song Rang De from the 1999 film Thakshak. She also distributed cash among the background dancers who were part of the demanding dance sequence.

The story is resurfacing online after dance artiste Rubina Khan recalled Tabu’s hard work and emotional reaction after completing the song successfully. Composed by A. R. Rahman and sung by Asha Bhosle, Rang De remains one of the most memorable songs from the late 90s.

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Rubina revealed that Tabu worked tirelessly during rehearsals because the choreography designed by Saroj Khan was physically challenging.

“She worked very hard to master the moves. During rehearsals, she barely sat down. Since her body is slightly stiff, she doesn’t easily get the flexibility required for such dance steps. But she practised continuously and finally pulled it off beautifully. We completed the song in around 4-5 days,” Rubina shared.

According to Rubina, Tabu became emotional and extremely happy after seeing the final output of the song. To celebrate the successful shoot, the actress reportedly gifted gold bangles to Saroj Khan, a gold chain to her male assistant and a gold bracelet to her female assistant.

“That was the first time I saw an artiste do something like that. She was so happy she managed to perform the song perfectly,” Rubina recalled.

The actress also reportedly made sure the background dancers felt included in the celebration. Rubina shared that Tabu gave Rs 1,000 each to nearly 25-30 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers working on the set.

Released in 1999, Rang De became hugely popular for its energetic choreography, powerful music and Tabu’s unforgettable screen presence.

On the work front, Tabu will next be seen in King 100, where she stars opposite Nagarjuna Akkineni in a major Telugu cinematic reunion. The film is expected to release later in 2026.