‘Queen Bee of Hyderabad’ graces Met Gala 2024, who is she?

Hyderabad: Sudha Reddy, a Hyderabad-based businesswoman and billionaire, is making headlines as she was spotted at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. She is trending everywhere on social media due to her mesmerizing appearance at the event.

Sudha, who is often referred to as the “Queen Bee of Hyderabad” as per reports, graced the event in an ivory silk gown designed by Tarun Tahiliani, which was brought to life by over 80 artists, investing 4,500 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.

The gown was complemented by an opulent 180-carat diamond necklace that showcased a remarkable 25-carat heart-shaped diamond. This dazzling piece of jewelry, accompanied by three additional 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds, symbolized her husband and their two children. Her glamorous ensemble, blending exquisite artistry with personal significance, left an indelible mark on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time that Sudha Reddy is graced this prestigious international fashion event. She made her debut at the Met Gala 2021, in a haute couture gown by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, it was the second time the businesswoman attended the Met Gala on May 6th, 2024.

Who is Sudha Reddy?

She is the director of the MEIL Group (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited), a business conglomerate based in Hyderabad. The MEIL Group was founded in 1989 by P. P. Reddy and her husband, P.V. Krishna Reddy. She grew up in Vijayawada and married Krishna Reddy when she was 19.