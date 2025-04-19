Hyderabadi birder Asheesh Pittee receives London’s H H Bloomer Award

In a moment that has stirred joy and pride in the ornithological community, Aasheesh Pittie, a devoted birder and self-taught ornithologist, has been named the recipient of the H.H. Bloomer Award for 2025. Bestowed by the venerable Linnean Society of London, the award honours amateur naturalists whose work has made an exceptional impact on biological knowledge.

“This has blown me off my perch,” he exclaimed with a smile, blending humility with a flash of wit. “I am deeply humbled to be selected for the H. H. Bloomer Award for 2025 and overjoyed at this recognition of the contribution of amateur ornithologists to South Asian ornithology. I accept this honour with gratitude.”

Founded in 1788, the Linnean Society is the world’s oldest active organisation dedicated to natural history. Each year, it presents medals and awards to individuals whose work furthers understanding and conservation of the natural world. In 2025, eight luminaries from various fields were honoured, but Pittie’s recognition stands out as a powerful nod to the vital role of amateur scientists.

Aasheesh Pittie scans the wild with a keen eye, chasing wings and whispers across land and sky. Photo Copyright by Samuel Sukumar

Ashish is based in Hyderabad

Based in Hyderabad, India, Pittie has long been a beacon in the birding world—known for his deep knowledge, meticulous record-keeping, and a boundless passion for the avian world. His legacy has been shaped not by formal training, but through a self-directed journey powered by love for nature and a desire to document it faithfully.

His journey took wing in the 1970s, a time when birding in India was still largely solitary and informal. With little infrastructure but abundant curiosity, Pittie immersed himself in fieldwork, painstakingly observing and noting bird behaviour. What began as a personal passion soon evolved into a larger mission—to build a vibrant birding community in South Asia and give it a voice.

One of his landmark contributions is the Bibliography of South Asian Ornithology, a meticulously compiled reference archive of thousands of ornithological works. It remains a cornerstone resource for researchers worldwide. Pittie also founded and helmed the Journal of South Asian Ornithology, creating an inclusive platform where amateur and professional ornithologists could share research and engage in scientific dialogue.

Nurturing birders

The peregrine falcon is one of the boldest and bravest hunters of the skies — a raptor renowned for its incredible speed and precision. Photo Copyright by N. Shiva Kumar

But Pittie’s influence extends beyond paper and pixels. Through decades of mentorship—via field visits, emails, and online forums—he has nurtured a new generation of birders. His message has always been simple yet profound: science belongs to anyone with the will to observe, the discipline to record, and the generosity to share.

His recent book, The Living Air: The Pleasures of Birds and Birdwatching, is a lyrical reflection of this ethos. Shunning the rare for the familiar, it celebrates the joy of watching common birds in everyday landscapes. Woven with personal stories and quiet meditations, it explores the philosophical depth of birdwatching and the ecological challenges posed by urbanization. The essays urge readers to slow down, look around, and listen—a call to mindfulness in a rapidly changing world.

Aasheesh Pittie maintains an extraordinary library of ornithological and natural history literature, with volumes ranging from antique rarities to contemporary works. His collection is not merely a personal trove but a scholarly resource, reflecting decades of intellectual curiosity and a deep reverence for the history of science.

Bloomer Award

The H.H. Bloomer Award, named after British amateur naturalist Harry Howard Bloomer, celebrates exactly this kind of contribution—rigorous, sustained, and unbound by institutional walls. Pittie’s win is a powerful affirmation of the immense value amateur naturalists bring to global biological understanding. In an era where biodiversity is under siege, their observations—often long-term and finely detailed—offer critical insights into ecological shifts and species survival.

The response to the award has been fulsome. Ornithologists have lauded it as overdue recognition for a man who has shaped the field with dedication and grace. “Pittie’s work has always been a lighthouse for the birding community,” said one colleague. “He brought rigor, history, and heart to South Asian ornithology, all without the walls of an institution behind him.”

Indeed, Pittie’s story is an eloquent argument for the power of passion and perseverance. It also speaks to the enduring relevance of amateur science in a world that increasingly prioritizes professional credentials. His life’s work is a quiet revolution—reminding us that to contribute meaningfully to science, one need not wear a lab coat, but rather carry a field notebook and a pair of binoculars.

Award recognises naturalist

As he accepts the H.H. Bloomer Award, Pittie does so not just for himself, but for every birder, naturalist, and backyard observer who has ever turned their eyes to the skies and found wonder in a flutter of wings. “This award,” he said, “is a recognition of every amateur naturalist who has ever looked up at the sky, followed a birdsong through the trees, and felt the quiet joy of discovery.”

And perhaps fittingly, his favourite motto still rings true: Quot libros, quam breve tempus—So many books, so little time. With a life dedicated to the living air and the written word, Aasheesh Pittie has indeed made time count.